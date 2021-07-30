LSU’s Cam Thomas selected in 1st Round of NBA Draft

Former LSU Tiger Cameron Thomas selected 27th overall by the Brooklyn Nets in Thursday night’s NBA Draft.
Thomas averaged 23 points per game in his first and only season in Baton Rouge, en route to a First Team All-SEC campaign as a freshman.
by: Nexstar Media Wire, Brian HollandPosted: / Updated:
Former LSU Tiger Cameron Thomas selected 27th overall by the Brooklyn Nets in Thursday night’s NBA Draft.
Thomas averaged 23 points per game in his first and only season in Baton Rouge, en route to a First Team All-SEC campaign as a freshman.