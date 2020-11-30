LSU’s Cam Thomas named SEC Freshman of the Week

BATON ROUGE – The Southeastern Conference on Monday named LSU freshman Cameron Thomas its Freshman of the Week for his efforts in games played over the Thanksgiving Weekend.

The Tigers play their home opener later Monday night at 7 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and the SEC Network + streaming service.

Thomas scored 27 points in his first game of the season against SIUE and became the 13th player at LSU to score 21 points or more in his first varsity game. He followed that up with 25 more points in the Saturday game at Saint Louis.

Thomas, from Chesapeake, Virginia, had 10 field goal makes each in both games and also made four treys in each of the two games.

(Press release via LSU Athletics)