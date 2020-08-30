LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase expected to opt out of 2020 college football season

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the LSU Tigers reacts after a catch against the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is expected to opt of the 2020 college football season to focus on his future NFL career, a source confirmed to WGNO on Sunday.

The rising junior is expected to be the first wide receiver selected and potential top-five pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

The former Archbishop Rummel Raider and 2019 Belitnkoff Award winner set LSU and SEC records during the Tigers national championship season with 20 touchdowns on 84 catches and 1,780 receiving yards.

The LSU Tigers fall season is set to being on September 26th against Mississippi State in Baton Rouge.