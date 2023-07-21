NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – Kim Mulkey was selected as the All-State Sugar Bowl’s Top Collegiate Coach in the State of Louisiana on Friday after leading the Tigers to a national championship in April.

The field for the Outstanding Collegiate Coach honor was loaded this year. Joining Mulkey as finalists were Willie Fritz (Tulane Football), Jay Johnson (LSU Baseball), and Joe Scheuermann (Delgado Baseball).

Mulkey’s second season in Baton Rouge was one for the record books. She assembled a team that had nine new pieces and led the Tigers to a 34-2 record, defeating Iowa in the national championship.

After beginning the season with five straight 100-point games, The Tigers scored 2,963 points throughout the season (third most in program history) and averaged 82.3 points per game. LSU recorded its program-best sixth 100-point game in the national championship, scoring an NCAA championship game record 102 points to bring home the program’s first national championship.

It was the fourth championship in as many title game appearances in Mulkey’s coaching career (previous wins at Baylor in 2005, 2012, and 2019), as she became the first women’s basketball coach to win NCAA championships at multiple schools.

Mulkey also was awarded the New York Athletic Club’s Winged Foot Award which goes to the national championship-winning coach in both men’s and women’s basketball.

The Greater New Orleans Sports Awards Committee selects annual award winners in a variety of categories. It also selects Amateur Athletes of the Month and each year’s Hall of Fame class. Overall, 24 individuals and three teams will be honored for their 2022-2023 achievements at the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Awards Banquet on Aug. 5. Honorees are currently being announced over a two-week period, wrapping up with the Corbett Awards for the top male and female amateur athletes in the state on Friday, July 28.

(Release via LSU Athletics)