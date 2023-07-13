LOS ANGELES, Ca. (BRPROUD) – LSU Women’s Basketball star, Angel Reese won the ESPY on Wednesday night for the Best Breakthrough Athlete after a season in which she led LSU to its first national title and set the NCAA record for double-doubles in a season.

Reese won the award over Caitlin Clark, Brock Purdy, and Julio Rodriguez.

Reese dominated the season with an NCAA record 34 double-doubles, averaging 23.0 points and 15.4 rebounds per game. The unanimous First-Team All-America also set the SEC record with 555 rebounds throughout the season. Her 830 points were the third most in LSU history.

Following numerous viral moments such as the now famous “shoe-block” against Arkansas through the championship season, Reese’s Instagram following increased from just over 100,000 at the start of the season to now over 2 million followers.