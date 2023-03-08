CHICAGO, Ill. (BRPROUD) – The awards continue to come in for future LSU Tiger, Mikaylah Williams. This week, Williams was named 2023 Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year. The announcement was made after the LSU signee was given the distinction of becoming a Naismith High School All-American.

Williams attends Parkway High School in Bossier City. The Wootten family and McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee chose the Louisiana native for this honor. Williams is one of 24 girls scheduled to attend the 2023 McDonald’s All American Games in Houston.

She joins past winners of this award including Candace Parker and Maya Moore. The award for Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year has been handed out since 1997.

“This award means so much to our family, as my father always sought to create well-rounded basketball players. It was just as important to him to coach a person who succeeded in the classroom and community, not just on the court,” said Joe Wootten, Chairman of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee.

The future Tiger is ranked second in the ESPN 2023 HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings.