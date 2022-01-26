BATON ROUGE, LA. – LSU Women’s Basketball will help raise awareness and money for Turner Syndrome, a cause close to Head Coach Kim Mulkey, at the February 20 game against Florida in the PMAC.

“It is personal to me because of the loss of Scout Marie,” Coach Mulkey said. “My daughter (Makenzie Fuller) had to deliver a stillborn at 20 weeks and she will always be a part of our lives. We will always talk about Turner Syndrome. It is something I was not aware of. I had never heard of it and most people don’t until it affects them.”

At the game on February 20, LSU will honor Turner Syndrome survivors on the court. If you or somebody you know is a Turner Syndrome survivor, reach out to the LSU Athletics Marketing department (promotions@lsu.edu).

Shirts are available for sale and the proceeds will go directly to the Turner Syndrome Foundation. The shirts are on sale until Sunday at 5 p.m. CT.

Turner Syndrome is a chromosomal disorder that affects females due to the partial or complete absence of the second X chromosome. Approximately 1 in every 2,000-4,000 baby girls delivered has Turner Syndrome; however, 98-99% of those diagnosed in pregnancy will not make it. The miracle girls that do can face a wide variety of effects such as short stature, ovarian/reproductive issues, neck webbing, and any number of unique characteristics and symptoms. Overall, these girls may go on to live full and relatively normal lives with little hinderance.

This diagnosis is not commonly known, and we want to do our part in spreading awareness. Hopefully with more attention, we can aid in financial support that will lead to more research into Turner Syndrome and possible future treatments.

(Press Release provided by LSU Athletics)