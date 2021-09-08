LSU Women’s Basketball announces schedule for 2021-22 season

LSU Board of Supervisors’ Mary L. Werner, left, reacts as new women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey holds aloft the basketball ‘Win!’ bar just presented to her by Werner, at a welcoming NCAA college basketball news conference at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Monday, April 26, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball schedule for Head Coach Kim Mulkey’s first season leading the Tigers has been announced.

The schedule will feature 16 home games along with two home exhibition games prior to the start of the season. Season tickets are still available.

The exhibitions, against Langston on Saturday, October 30 and Loyola on Thursday, November 4 will be free for fans to attend.

The Tigers’ schedule features 11 games against teams that played in the NCAA Tournament last season, six of which will be at home in the PMAC.

Coach Mulkey will make her LSU debut on Tuesday, November 9 when the Tigers host Nicholls for an 11 a.m. CT showdown. The game will serve as the Tigers’ annual field trip game where LSU will host elementary and middle school kids from Baton Rouge and the surrounding parishes.

The Tigers will then host Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday, November 14 at 12:30 p.m. before heading to Lafayette to face ULL in its first road challenge of the season on Thursday November 18 at 6 p.m. The Tigers will host Tulane on Tuesday, November 23 at 6 p.m.

LSU will spend Thanksgiving in San Juan, Puerto Rico at the San Juan Shootout. The Tigers will have two games in the capitol city of Puerto Rico, beginning with New Mexico State on Friday, November 26 at 1:30 p.m. CT. The following day LSU will face Missouri State at 11:15 a.m., a team that made a Sweet 16 run last season.

Returning to Baton Rouge, LSU will host Iowa State on Thursday, December 2 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Cyclones made the dance last season, losing to Texas A&M in the second round.

LSU will host its following three games against Texas Southern at 1 p.m. on Sunday December 12, Alcorn State at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, and New Orleans at noon on Saturday, December 18.

The Tigers will then head to Florida for the West Palm Beach Invitational. In the first of two games, LSU will take on Clemson Monday, December 20 at 4:45 p.m. On Tuesday, December 21 the Tigers will match up against Texas Tech at 2:30 p.m.

LSU will conclude its non-conference schedule when it hosts Samford on Monday, December 27 at 6 p.m.

The SEC schedule will be 16 games and LSU will have home-and-homes against Florida, Georgia and Texas A&M. Official times have not yet been released for conference play and will come at a later date. The television schedule will also be released at a later time, but every game will at least be streamed via ESPN+.

Out of the gate to begin conference play, LSU will face three NCAA Tournament teams from a season ago.

The Tigers will open SEC play when they travel to Athens, Georgia to face the Bulldogs on Thursday, December 30. Georgia reached the second round of the tournament last season before being defeated by Oregon.

In the SEC home opener on Sunday, January 2 the Tigers will face a Texas A&M team that reached the Sweet 16 last season and won the SEC Regular Season title. The Tigers will then welcome South Carolina to Baton Rouge on Sunday, January 6. Last season the Gamecocks won the SEC Tournament and reached the Final Four.

LSU will then travel to Auburn for a game on Sunday, January 9 before returning home to host Missouri on Thursday, January 13 followed by Vanderbilt on Sunday, January 16. The Tigers will have the following week off before resuming play.

After the bye week, the Tigers will hit the road to Gainesville to face Florida on Monday, January 24. From there, LSU will be hosted by Arkansas on Thursday, January 27 in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks had a first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament last season.

The Tigers will return home for one game to host Kentucky on Sunday, January 30 before its second bye-week. LSU will pick up play on Monday, February 7 when it travels to Oxford to face Ole Miss.

LSU will take on Georgia at home next on Thursday, February 10. That weekend the Tigers will go to Bryant-College Station where they will face Texas A&M on Sunday, February 13. LSU will remain on the road and travel to Starkville to square up against Mississippi State on Thursday, February 17.

LSU will host Florida on Sunday, February 20. In their final home game of the season on Thursday, February 24, the Tigers will host Alabama.

The Tigers’ regular season will conclude in Knoxville at Tennessee on Sunday, February 27.

The SEC Tournament will take place in Nashville and will run March 2-6. The NCAA Tournament will start on Friday, March 18 and will conclude on Sunday, April 3 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

