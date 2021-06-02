LSU Women’s Basketball adds Moon Ursin as grad transfer

Baylor guard Moon Ursin (12) and head coach Kim Mulkey celebrate the team’s overtime win over Michigan in a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the women’s NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

BATON ROUGE – Moon Ursin, a 2021 All-Big 12 selection for conference champion Baylor, is transferring to LSU for her final season of basketball, head coach Kim Mulkey announced on Wednesday.

Ursin, a native of Destrehan, Louisiana, spent four years at Baylor, scoring 777 points and grabbing 437 rebounds in 127 games. In her four years with Baylor, the Lady Bears posted a 126-8 overall mark and won the national title her sophomore season. Baylor also reached the Elite 8 one time as well as the Sweet 16. They claimed four Big 12 regular season titles and three Big 12 tournament championships during her four years with the Lady Bears.

As a senior in 2020-21, Ursin started all 31 games for the 28-3 Lady Bears. Ursin averaged 12.6 points per game and scored a career-best 24 points in Baylor’s first round NCAA Tournament win over Jackson State on March 14, 2021.

“Just like me, Moon (Ursin) is coming home and we are thrilled to have her join our team,” Mulkey said. “Moon is an outstanding player and a wonderful person and she’s going to be a great addition to our team. Our fans are going to love watching her play – she can jump out of the gym, she has tremendous speed and quickness and she’s just an all-around exceptional athlete.”

In her four years at Baylor, Ursin was named to the Academic All-Big 12 women’s basketball team three times. She was also named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll four times.



Ursin also served as Baylor’s representative in the Big 12 “Champions for Life” campaign in 2019-20 for her work in the community and classroom.

Prior to signing with Baylor, Ursin was a prep standout at Destrehan High School, becoming the first player to be named Gatorade Player of the Year for Louisiana three times. She was a two-time Miss Basketball in Louisiana and as well as being named first team All-State three times. She capped her high school career with 2,901 points and led her teams to a combined mark of 121-8.

Ursin graduated from Baylor in December of 2020 with a degree in health kinesiology and leisure studies. She will be eligible immediately.

