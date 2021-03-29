LSU Women, LSU Men ranked #1 in the Nation in Track & Field

BATON ROUGE, La. — The LSU women’s and men’s track and field teams are both the top ranked squads in the first installment of the national ratings index produced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association for the outdoor season that were released on Monday morning.

Following two weeks of outdoor competition, LSU has amassed an NCAA leading 25 top-10 national marks including national leads by Terrance Laird (200 meters/19.81), Tonea Marshall (100m hurdles/12.75), Damion Thomas (110m hurdles/13.22), Jurnee Woodward (400m hurdles/56.64), the women’s 4x100m relay (42.87), and Abigail O’Donoghue (high jump/6’ 2”/1.88 meters). A full list of LSU athletes with top 10 marks can be viewed below.

It marks the first time since 2008 that both the LSU women’s and men’s teams have been ranked No. 1 simultaneously outdoors. Head coach Dennis Shaver had both teams ranked No. 1 at the same time during the 2020 indoor season as well. The last time the LSU women were ranked No. 1 outdoors was during the middle of the outdoor season in 2018, and the men return to the No. 1 spot outdoors for the first time since 2008.

LSU hosts its first of four home outdoor meets – the Battle on the Bayou – this Saturday at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium. LSU will allow 50 percent capacity (2,800) at the event and fans will be allowed entry on a first come, first serve basis.

LSU Nationally Ranked Athletes

Thelma Davies – No. 2 – 100 Meters (11.21)

Alia Armstrong – No. 2 – 100m Hurdles (12.85)

Milan Young – No. 2 – 400m Hurdles (56.94)

Lisa Gunnarsson – No. 2 – Pole Vault (14’ 9”/4.50m)

Jake Norris – No. 2 – Hammer Throw (227’ 1”/69.21m)

Men’s 4x100m Relay – No. 2 – 38.70

Men’s 4x400m Relay – No. 2 – 3:01.00

Thelma Davies – No. 3 – 200 Meters (22.89)

Sean ‘Squirrel’ Burrell – No. 4 – 400 Meters (45.42)

Brittley Humphrey – No. 4 – 400m Hurdles (57.54)

Jon Nerdal – No. 4 – Hammer Throw (226’ 6”/69.03m)

Women’s 4x400m Relay – No. 4 – 3:32.28

Milan Young – No. 5 – 100m Hurdles (13.06)

Eric Edwards Jr. – No. 6- 110m Hurdles (13.56)

Amber Anning – No. 7 – 400 Meters (52.08)

Mercy Abire Matanmi – No. 8 – Long Jump (20’ 11.75”/6.39m)

Sean Dixon-Bodie – No. 8 – Triple Jump (52’ 7.50”/16.04m)

Leah Phillips – No. 10 – 400m Hurdles (58.19)

Rayvon Grey – No. 10 – Long Jump (25’ 5.50”/7.76m)