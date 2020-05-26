LSU Track & Field Has 21 Athletes Named All-Americans

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU track and field program had 21 athletes named U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Americans from the indoor season on Tuesday afternoon.

The LSU women had an NCAA-leading 12 women earn All-America awards alongside the Arkansas women, who had 12 as well. The LSU men had nine All-Americans. LSU’s 21 athletes combined for a total of 29 All-America awards, which ranked as the second most in the NCAA behind Arkansas’ 31.

Normal policies dictate that All-America honors are awarded based on classifications of performance at the NCAA Championships. Due to the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field Championships, the NCAA Division I Track & Field Committee adopted the following criteria. Any individual that earned a spot at the national meet was named an All-American, and all individuals that were scheduled to compete as a member of a relay are All-Americans.

Below is the full list of LSU athletes earning USTFCCCA All-America honors for the 2020 indoor season. Alongside their name you will find their event and national ranking going into the NCAA Indoor Championships. Amber Anning, Thelma Davies, Brittley Humphrey, Symone Mason, JuVaughn Harrison, Terrance Laird, Dylan Peebles, and Tyler Terry all earned two All-America awards apiece.

Terrance Laird (Jr.) – 200m Dash – 20.43 – No. 1

Tonea Marshall (Sr.) – 60m Hurdles – 7.88* – No. 1

JuVaughn Harrison – Long Jump – 26’ 7.25” (8.11m) – No. 2

Abby O’Donoghue (Jr.) – High Jump – 6’ 2.25” (1.89m) – No. 2

JuVaughn Harrison – High Jump – 7’ 5.75” (2.28m) – No. 3

Rayvon Grey – Long Jump – 26’ 6.50” (8.09m) – No. 3

Eric Edwards Jr. (So.) – 60m Hurdles – 7.61 – No. 3

Alia Armstrong (Fr.) – 60m Hurdles – 7.95 – No. 3

Symone Mason (Jr.) – 200m Dash – 22.76 – No. 4

Thelma Davies (Fr.) – 200m Dash – 22.80 – No. 5

Nyagoa Bayak (Fr.) – High Jump – 5’ 11.50” (1.82m) – No. 6

Lisa Gunnarsson (Jr.) – Pole Vault – 14’ 7.50” (4.46m) – No. 6

4x400m Relay (Women) – 3:31.23 – No. 6 – Symone Mason, Kiya Oviosun, Brittley Humphrey, Amber Anning

4x400m Relay (Men) – 3:06.24 – No. 6 – Dylan Peebles, Terrance Laird, Dorian Camel, Tyler Terry

Katy-Ann McDonald – 800m Run – 2:04.59 – No. 7

Dylan Peebles (Sr.) – 200m Dash – 20.74 – No. 8

Mercy Abire (Sr.) – Long Jump – 21’ 1.50” (6.44m) – No. 8

Damion Thomas (Jr.) – 60m Hurdles – 7.68 – No. 9

Akanni Hislop (Sr.) – 200m Dash – 20.76 – No. 10

Tyler Terry (Sr.) – 400m Dash – 46.01 – No. 10

Amber Anning (Fr.) – 400m Dash – 52.22 – No. 10

Brittley Humphrey (Sr.) – 60m Hurdles – 8.09 – No. 12

Thelma Davies (Fr.) – 60m Dash – 7.23 – No. 14

The full list of All-Americans can be found at ustfccca.org

{Courtesy: Press Release from LSU Athletics}