Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU women’s and men’s track and field teams will both enter the NCAA Outdoor Championships ranked No. 5 in the nation.

The LSU women will enter the national meet with the third most entries (14) in the field. The LSU men have 11 entries at final outdoor meet; the 11 entries rank as the fifth most in the field. This marks the third straight week that the LSU women have checked in at the No. 5 spot this season. The Tigers will rely heavily on NCAA favorites Favour Ofili (200 meters), Alia Armstrong (100m hurdles), Katy-Ann McDonald (800 meters), and Lisa Gunnarsson (pole vault) to score big points.

The LSU men have five athletes who have top-five national marks this season in Eric Edwards Jr. (110m hurdles), John Meyer (shot put), Tzuriel Pedigo (javelin), Dorian Camel (200 meters), and Sean Dixon-Bodie (triple jump). A full preview of the national meet will be available at LSUsports.net next week.

The full list of USTFCCCA rankings can be viewed at ustfccca.org.

LSU Rankings

LSU Women – No. 3 – March 28

LSU Men – No. 7 – March 28

LSU Women – No. 9 – April 4

LSU Men – No. 9 – April 4

LSU Women – No. 5 – April 11

LSU Men – No. 3 – April 11

LSU Women – No. 4 – April 18

LSU Men – No. 7 – April 18

LSU Women – No. 4 – April 25

LSU Men – No. 10 – April 25

LSU Women – No. 4 – May 2

LSU Men – No. 4 – May 2

LSU Women – No. 4 – May 9

LSU Men – No. 4 – May 9

LSU Women – No. 5 – May 16

LSU Men – No. 6 – May 16

LSU Women – No. 5 – May 23

LSU Men – No. 5 – May 23

LSU Women – No. 5 – May 31

LSU Men – No. 5 – May 31

(LSU Media Press Release)