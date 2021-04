In this photo taken with a fisheye lens, the sun sets on a record crowd at Alex Box Stadium during the eighth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game between Oklahoma and LSU, Friday, June 7, 2013, in Baton Rouge, La. LSU won 2-0. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU-Grambling State baseball game that was rained out earlier this week has been re-scheduled for Tuesday, April 27, at 4 p.m. CT in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The game will be streamed on SEC Network +, and it may be heard on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)