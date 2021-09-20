LSU to face Auburn at 8 p.m. next weekend in Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, LA – SEPTEMBER 05: General view as lightning strikes outside of Tiger Stadium during a weather delay between the LSU Tigers and the McNeese State Cowboys on September 5, 2015 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s game against Auburn in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 2 will kickoff at 8 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday.

LSU’s last 8 p.m. kickoff in Tiger Stadium came in 2018 when the Tigers beat Ole Miss, 45-16, on September 29. That game was also televised on ESPN.

It will be the first nighttime kickoff for LSU and Auburn in Tiger Stadium since 2013 when LSU posted a 35-21 win on September 21.

LSU (2-1) returns to action on Saturday when the Tigers travel to Starkville for an 11 a.m. contest against Mississippi State (2-1). Saturday’s game will be televised on ESPN.

