BATON ROUGE, La. – Mason Taylor, who set LSU freshman records as a tight end last year, has been named to the watch list for the Mackey Award.

The John Mackey Award is presented annually to the most outstanding tight end in college football.

In his first season with the Tigers, Taylor set LSU freshman records for receptions (38) and receiving yards (414) by a tight end. He caught three touchdown passes and will long be remembered for his two-point conversion that beat Alabama in overtime in Tiger Stadium.

Taylor started 13 games and caught at least one pass in all but one game. He had a career-best six receptions against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game and followed that with a career-high 88 receiving yards against Purdue in the Citrus Bowl.

Taylor, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, earned Freshman All-SEC honors and was selected as the SEC Freshman of the Week for his performance against Alabama.

Taylor also excels in the classroom as well, earning SEC Academic Honor Roll distinction in 2022 as a general business major.

The Mackey Award is the seventh of 16 national award watch lists that will be announced over the next two weeks.

Award Date LSU Players on List

Maxwell July 31 QB Jayden Daniels, WR Malik Nabers

Outland Aug. 1 OT Will Campbell, OT Emery Jones, DT Mekhi Wingo

Bronko Nagurski Aug. 1 LB Harold Perkins, DT Mekhi Wingo

Lou Groza Aug. 2 None

Ray Guy Aug. 2 P Jay Bramblett

Wuerffel Aug. 3 RB Josh Williams

Paul Hornung Aug. 3 None

Mackey Aug. 4 Mason Taylor

Rimington Aug. 4

Dick Butkus Aug. 7

Jim Thorpe Aug. 7

Davey O’Brien Aug. 8

Doak Walker Aug. 9

Biletnikoff Aug. 10

Walter Camp Aug. 11

Bednarik Aug. 14

{Courtesy: LSU Athletics}