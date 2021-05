LSU head coach Paul Mainieri paces in the dugout during an LSU at Alabama NCAA college baseball game, Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Tigers are one of the 64 teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament.

The Tigers are heading to Oregon as the as the No. 3 seed in the Eugene Regional.

See Y’all In Oregon pic.twitter.com/w9uVPXXzrI — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 31, 2021

Joining the Tigers in Eugene are the hosts Oregon, Gonzaga and Central Connecticut.

LSU and Gonzaga will tangle at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 4.

The Tigers enter the tournament with an overall record of 34-22.