As a Super Bowl champion safety in the NFL, Ryan Clark was feared by offenses.

As an Emmy® Award-winning studio analyst, he’s known for brutally honest takes on the NFL and life.

It’s only fitting that LSU Tiger Ryan Clark joins Inside The NFL, premiering on NOLA38 The CW September 5 at 7 PM CST.

Ryan Clark is no stranger to Louisiana. He was born in Marrero, LA, and graduated from Archbishop Shaw High School in 1997. Clark would attend Louisiana State University where he started 36 consecutive games and was selected in 2000 to the All-SEC second team by the league’s coaches. Undrafted, he would proceed to have a Pro Bowl and championship career with the New York Giants, Washington Football Team, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Clark will be joined by former Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder, Pro Bowl quarterback Jay Cutler, Pro Bowl wide receiver Chad Johnson, and two-time Super Bowl champion defensive end and Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award-winner Chris Long.

In continuing the historic 45+ year run of the show, the analysts will continue to break down highlights of the week’s games and discuss events around the league. They’ll also provide previously unseen highlights as well as exclusive NFL Films mic’d-up sounds from the week’s most exciting matchups.

In a recent article on Deadline.com, Ross Ketover, senior executive at NFL Films said “we are so proud that Inside the NFL has been loved and consumed by football fans for an incredible 47 years. Now having this show on broadcast television for the first time, with our new partners at The CW, everyone at NFL Films is unbelievably excited to refresh and reinvent this tentpole franchise.”

It’s football season y’all.

Grab your popcorn.