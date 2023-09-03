NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — LSU Tiger fans wasted no time making their way to Wrong Iron on the Greenway for the first game of the year against the Florida State Seminoles.

“How about them Tigers!” said a fan.

Fans say this is the moment they’ve been gearing up for. They tell WGNO there is nothing like the start of college football, especially when it’s the Tigers.

“Game day is the best experience in the world. The fans are the best in the world. There is nothing like LSU football,” said Anthony Duhon.

“It’s the true south and they are the tigers. They are going to win every single time, especially this year. I believe it,” said Trish Sciortino.

As far as expectations for the season, fans believe in their quarterback, knowing he will lead them to bringing home the National Championship trophy.

“We got experience, our quarterback is a veteran. He is not new, he’s not a true freshman. I think he knows what he is doing. I think we are going to be just fine,” said LSU fan Kari.

“We just need Daniels to keep it going, he is our guy. I’m all in on him. We just need the Tigers to come out and dominate,” said LSU fan Ben.

Others say last year is in the past and they are only thinking about how the Tigers will overcome all odds.

“I’m expecting us to make it pretty far. Hopefully, obviously, the National Championship is the goal,” said LSU fan Chandler.

“National championships are bust. That’s it. We are winning the natty,” said Duhon.

“Obviously hoping twelve and oh, but eleven and one we might have some tough games,” said LSU fan Brady.

Fans say win or lose they will continue to scream.

“GO TIGERS!” said fans.