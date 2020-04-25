LSU Sophomore Emmitt Williams declares for 2020 NBA Draft

LSU Sophomore Forward Emmitt Williams announced on his social media Saturday that he is declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft.
Williams becomes the third LSU underclassman to declare, along with freshman Trendon Watford and sophomore Darius Days.
“I would like to say thank you for an amazing two years. In that time I’ve had a chance to grow as a basketball player and more so as a person and I thank you. My time here has helped me create bonds and lifelong friendships that will never be forgotten,” Williams wrote.
Last season as a sophomore, he averaged 13.3 points and 6.6 rebounds. He started in 25 games.
Williams entered his name into the NBA Draft after LSU’s Sweet 16 run in the 2019 NCAA Tournamnet, before opting to return to Baton Rouge.