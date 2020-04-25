LSU Sophomore Emmitt Williams declares for 2020 NBA Draft

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 29: Emmitt Williams #24 of the LSU Tigers celebrates a basket from the bench against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half in the East Regional game of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

LSU Sophomore Forward Emmitt Williams announced on his social media Saturday that he is declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft.

BootUp BABY LSU TIGER FOR LIFE🤞🏾💕 pic.twitter.com/V9TgGKSwCX — Emmitt Williams (@EmmittWilliams6) April 25, 2020

Williams becomes the third LSU underclassman to declare, along with freshman Trendon Watford and sophomore Darius Days.

“I would like to say thank you for an amazing two years. In that time I’ve had a chance to grow as a basketball player and more so as a person and I thank you. My time here has helped me create bonds and lifelong friendships that will never be forgotten,” Williams wrote.

Last season as a sophomore, he averaged 13.3 points and 6.6 rebounds. He started in 25 games.

Williams entered his name into the NBA Draft after LSU’s Sweet 16 run in the 2019 NCAA Tournamnet, before opting to return to Baton Rouge.