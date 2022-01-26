OKLAHOMA CITY – LSU sophomore infielder Taylor Pleasants was listed on the Top 50 Watch List for the 2022 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award announced Wednesday.

Pleasants garnered several postseason awards in 2021 including being named a NFCA All-American, All-SEC First Team selection and SEC Newcomer of the Year after finishing the season with a .316 batting average, 56 hits, 49 RBI, 37 runs and 13 home runs. Earlier this month, Pleasants was selected to the 2022 USA Softball Women’s National Team.

Represented on the Top 50 Watch List is 27 different universities across seven conferences. The SEC has the highest total of nine member-schools recognized.

The Top 25 Finalists for the 2022 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award will be announced April 20. While an athlete does not have to be on the “Watch List” to be considered for the Top 25, the eventual USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year will come from the Top 25 Finalists. The Top 10 Finalists will be revealed May 4 with the Top 3 released May 18. The 2022 USA Softball Collegiate player of the Year will be announced prior to the NCAA Women’s College World Series

LSU will open the 2022 season with the Tiger Classic, playing host to South Alabama, Illinois and Central Arkansas on Feb. 11-13.

(Press Release provided by LSU Athletics)