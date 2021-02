The 5th-ranked LSU softball team defeated McNeese State in run-rule fashion Thursday night 8-0 in their season opener.

The solo shot from @ShelbiSunseri that ended the game in six innings! #MakeItCount pic.twitter.com/ROlwvCtpLa — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) February 12, 2021

The Tigers start out the season 1-0 while McNeese State falls to 0-1. LSU will continue play tomorrow in the Tiger Classic, taking on Duke at 4:30 p.m. and Central Arkansas at 7 p.m.

Both games will be available on SEC Network+ and via live stats.

(Recap provided by LSU Athletics)