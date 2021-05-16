LSU Softball Earns No. 7 National Seed; Will Host Regional At Tiger Park

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy – LSU Athletics, Chris Parent

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tiger softball team is back in the NCAA Tournament for the 15th straight time as they were named to the 64-team field announced Sunday evening on ESPN2. 

Also, for the sixth straight year, the Tigers will host one of the 16 four-team regional rounds at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge starting on Friday. The other three teams coming to the LSU campus for the regional are: UL-Lafayette, George Washington and McNeese State. 

This will mark the sixth straight NCAA softball post-season event that LSU will host the regional round at Tiger Park dating back to 2015. 

All-session books will go on sale Wednesday at 9am, starting at $25. If available, single sessions will go on sale Thursday at 9am starting at $7. 

A reminder that under NCAA championship guidelines, Tiger Park will be limited to 50 percent capacity.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News