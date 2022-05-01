BATON ROUGE, La. — No. 19 LSU (32-19, 11-10 SEC) fell in the series finale to No. 9/10 Florida (38-13, 13-11 SEC), 2-1 in nine innings Sunday at Tiger Park. With the loss, the Tigers dropped the series, 1-2.

Junior Ali Kilponen threw a gem with six strikeouts, allowed two runs on six hits, and walked seven batters in a season-high 9.0 innings pitched.

Sophomore Danieca Coffey finished with a team-high two hits in four at-bats, while senior Shelbi Sunseri had one hit and one RBI.

Junior Georgia Clark, sophomore Ali Newland, and freshman McKenzie Redoutey each had one hit to make up the six LSU hits on the day.

The Gators scored first thanks to a sacrifice fly in the second inning, but after three scoreless frames to start the game, the Tigers knotted the score 1-1 in the fourth with an RBI single off Sunseri’s bat.

The Tigers’ defense held off Florida for six consecutive innings, but Florida hit a solo shot in top of the ninth inning to grab a 2-1 lead and eventual final score.

(Courtesy of LSU Sports Information)