LSU signee Morgan has surgery, out for senior season

LSU baseball signee Trey Morgan will miss his senior season at Brother Martin high school after suffering an injury to his throwing elbow in a scrimmage last Tuesday.

Morgan’s injury required surgery, ending his 2020 season. The surgery was performed Wednesday.

“He tore the ligament off the bone,” said Brother Martin head coach Jeff Lupo.

The injury to the lefthander, a starter since his freshman season, happened on his 10th pitch of the scrimmage.

Morgan, also plays first base and outfield.

He was expected to be a key contributor on a Brother Martin club that will contend for the Division I championship.

“He’s a once in a decade player,” said Lupo. “One person can’t replace Trey. I told our kids that everyone is just going to have to be a little bit better.”

Last season, the Crusaders won 26, lost 6. Brother Martin lost to St Paul’s in the Division I semifinals in Sulphur.

Morgan is expected to make a complete recovery. Lupo said his future at LSU is bright.

“You are going to be interviewing him, a lot.”