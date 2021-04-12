LSU Shortstop Jordan Thompson named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU shortstop Jordan Thompson was named by the Southeastern Conference Monday as the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week. The honor marked the second time this season Thompson has received the weekly award.

Thompson, product of Chula Vista, Calif., batted .600 (9-for-15) in four games last week with one triple, three RBI and six runs scored, helping lead LSU to three victories. In the Tigers’ series win at Kentucky, Thompson hit .667 (8-for-12) with one triple, two RBI and three runs scored.

Thompson also walked once in the Kentucky series and was hit by a pitch, posting an on-base percentage of .714 in 14 plate appearances. His two-out RBI single in the top of the ninth inning Saturday gave LSU a vital insurance run in the Tigers’ 8-6 win.

Thompson shared the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week Award with Cayden Wallace of Arkansas.

{Courtesy: press release from LSU athletics}