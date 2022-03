BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU was selected as a 6 seed in the Midwest Region to being its NCAA Tournament run. The Tigers will do so without their head coach, Will Wade, who was fired on Saturday.

The Bayou Bengals will take on Iowa State in their first game of the tourney this Friday in Milwuakee, Wis.

