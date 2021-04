BATON ROUGE, La. — Landon Marceaux struck out a career high 12 batters and gave up no runs in LSU’s win against No. 5 South Carolina, Thursday night in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The Tigers are slated to face the Gamecocks in game two of the series on Friday night at 7 p.m. CT at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be telecast on SEC Network+ and available to listen to on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

(Recap via LSU Athletics)