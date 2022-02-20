BATON ROUGE, La. — The LSU baseball team scored 11 runs over the first two innings, leading to a 21-6 Sunday sweep of the Maine Black Bears inside Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Sophomore Ty Floyd got the start for the Tigers and earned his first win of the season, pitching five innings, while giving up one run on two hits. Floyd tallied eight strikeouts in his season’s debut. Jordan Schulefand (0-1) suffered the loss, tossing three innings and giving up 12 runs on 11 hits. He walked three and struck out only one LSU hitter.

LSU moves to 3-0 on the young season in Jay Johnson’s first year as head coach. The Black Bears fall to 0-3. The Tigers travel to Ruston to take on Louisiana Tech Wednesday in Pat Patterson Park for their first midweek matchup of the year.

The Feb. 23 matchup is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on Yurview. Additionally, it will be streamed on ESPN+, and it can be heard on the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates.

In the bottom of the first inning following a two-strikeout top of the inning from Floyd, the Tigers crossed home plate six times. Tre’ Morgan, Jacob Berry and Dylan Crews all reached base on an error, fielder’s choice and walk, respectively. Second baseman Cade Doughty knocked in the first run of the game with a sac fly, which was followed by a Brayden Jobert dinger to right field.

Jordan Thompson would reach base via a walk before advancing to second on a balk and third on a wild pitch. Transfer Jack Merrifield drove Thompson in with a single to left field. LSU led 5-0 after one inning.

The Tigers scored 16 runs in the innings that followed, bringing the final score to 21-6. Through three games, LSU has scored 51 runs, surpassing the 1996 team’s mark of 45 in a series against Western Kentucky.

