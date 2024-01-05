BATON ROUGE, La. — After one season in Baton Rouge, LSU running back Logan Diggs has reportedly entered the transfer portal.

The Archbishop Rummel product followed head coach Brian Kelly from Notre Dame to LSU in May after a productive career with the Irish.

Diggs was second in rushing behind Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels with 653 yards and 7 touchdowns in ten games.

He averaged 5.5 yards per carry and 65.3 yards per game on 11 attempts.

Diggs finished with just one carry for one yard in LSU’s 35-31 win over Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl but was LSU’s most productive back in LSU’s 10-3 season.

He has one year of eligibility remaining.