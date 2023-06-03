BATON ROUGE, La. — Mother nature is undefeated and she proved that once again on Saturday with an unforeseen weather delay that has impacted Tulane’s elimination game with Sam Houston State and LSU’s regional winner’s bracket matchup with Oregon State.

Officials at LSU have confirmed that the Tigers and Beavers game, originally scheduled for 8 p.m. tonight, has been pushed back to approximately 2:06 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Game 5 which will feature the loser of LSU’s matchup with Oregon State and the winner of today’s game between Tulane and Sam Houston State will take place Sunday night at 8 p.m.

Tulane and Oregon State entered a weather delay just before 5 o’clock this afternoon with the Green Wave trailing Sam Houston State 7-2 with bases loaded and two outs in the top of the 7th inning.

Officials are optimistic that the game will be finished tonight.