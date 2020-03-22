LSU ranked No. 4 in NCAA Preseason Rankings

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI – NOVEMBER 16: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers reacts during the first half of a game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE,La.- The NCAA released its preseason Top-25 rankings for the upcoming college football season, placing the defending national champions at No. 4.

Despite a long list of roster and coach staff turnover, there is a lot of excitement surrounding this talented LSU Tigers team.

Wide Receiver, Ja’marr Chase, headlines a plethora of returning offensive weapons for the Tigers, complimented by returning Sophomore Defensive Back, Derek Stingley Jr., and what is expected to be a new look LSU defense.

A total of 6 SEC programs were included in the preseason Top-25.

Rounding out the top 3 are Ohio State, Clemson and Alabama.

For the full rankings, click here.