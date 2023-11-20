BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — While the win wasn’t seemingly in doubt, going into a game vs. a lower-level Georgia State team, the time that Heisman candidate Jayden Daniels would spend playing in it surely was.

The Tigers easily handled the visiting Panthers, 56-14.

Daniels played well into the fourth quarter, racking up eight total touchdowns (six passing, two rushing), which ties Joe Burrow’s school record (CFP game vs. Oklahoma). The signal caller was as efficient as he was all season, with 509 yards of total offense, completing 83% of his throws on the night (25-for-30).

Also, after Saturday’s performance, Daniels now has over 3,000 passing yards and over 1,000 rushing yards this season.

Three LSU wideouts eclipsed 100 yards receiving — Malik Nabers (140), Brian Thomas Jr. (103), and Kyren Lacy (101).

LSU will be back in action for their regular season finale next week vs. Texas A&M inside Tiger Stadium. Kickoff for the game against the Aggies set for 11a.m.

