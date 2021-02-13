LSU pulls away late, wins easy over No. 16 Tennessee 78-65

LSU guard Ja’Vonte Smart (1) goes to the basket over Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Cam Thomas scored 25 points, JaVonte Smart added 20 and LSU beat No. 16 Tennessee 78-65.

The Volunteers trailed for most of the game but were within 50-46 nearly midway through the second half.

Tennessee made just six field goals over the final 12 minutes, though, and the Tigers stretched their lead as big as 17.

Thomas missed 10 of 16 field goal attempts, but he was 11 of 11 at the foul line.

Smart knocked down 8 of 13 field goal tries, and Darius Days had 14 points for LSU.