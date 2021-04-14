LSU Outfielder named to Golden Spikes Midseason watch list

DURHAM, N.C. – LSU freshman outfielder Dylan Crews was named by USA Baseball Wednesday to the 2021 Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list. The award is given each season to the top amateur baseball player in the country, and the winner of the 43rd Golden Spikes Award will be announced in June.

The midseason watch list features 45 of the nation’s top amateur players from the high school and college ranks and includes 34 athletes who have played their way onto the watch list since the preseason list was announced on February 18.

The Golden Spikes Award Advisory Board will continue to maintain a rolling list of athletes, allowing players to play themselves into consideration for the award before announcing the semifinalists on June 8.

Crews, a product of Longwood, Fla., is LSU’s leading hitter, batting .350 (43-for-123) with seven doubles, nine homers, 18 RBI, 32 runs scored, nine stolen bases, a .463 on-base percentage and a .626 slugging percentage.

Crews was named SEC Freshman of the Week on February 23 after he hit .583 (7-for-12) during the season-opening weekend with two homers, three RBI and two runs scored. He also walked four times and recorded an on-base percentage of .688.

In total, 17 different NCAA conferences have at least one athlete on the Golden Spikes list. The Southeastern Conference leads all conferences represented on the midseason watch list with nine athletes, while seven players represent the Atlantic Coast Conference and five hail from the Big 12 Conference.

On Tuesday, June 8, USA Baseball will announce the semifinalists for the 2021 Golden Spikes Award. The list of semifinalists will then be sent to a voting body consisting of baseball media members, select professional baseball personnel, current USA Baseball staff and the previous winners of the award, representing a group of more than 200 voters.

As part of this selection process, all voters will be asked to choose three players from the list of semifinalists. On June 24, USA Baseball will announce the finalists, and voting for the winner will begin that same day.

Fan voting will once again be a part of the Golden Spikes Award in 2021. Beginning with the semifinalist announcement and continuing through the finalist round voting deadline, fans from across the country will be able to vote for their favorite player on GoldenSpikesAward.com.

The 2021 Golden Spikes Award timeline:

June 8: USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award semifinalists announced, voting begins

A complete list of the Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list is as follows:

Name, Position, School, Conference

Luke Albright; RHP; Kent State; MAC

Spencer Arrighetti; RHP; Louisiana; Sun Belt

Sam Bachman; RHP; Miami (OH); Mid-American

Dru Baker; UTL; Texas Tech; Big 12

Will Bednar; RHP; Mississippi State; Southeastern

Jacob Berry; INF; Arizona; Pac-12

Mason Black; RHP; Lehigh; Patriot

Branden Boissiere; OF; Arizona; Pac-12

Rodney Boone; RHP; UC Santa Barbara; Big West

Justin Campbell; RHP/1B; Oklahoma State; Big 12

Wes Clarke; 1B; South Carolina; Southeastern

Dylan Crews; OF; LSU; Southeastern

Henry Davis; C; Louisville; Atlantic Coast

Adrian Del Castillo; C; Miami; Atlantic Coast

Jaden Fein; OF; San Diego State; Mountain West

Sal Frelick; OF; Boston College; Atlantic Coast

Colton Gordon; LHP; UCF; American

Caden Grice; 1B; Clemson; Atlantic Coast

Geremy Guerrero; LHP; Indiana State; Missouri Valley

Steve Hajjar; LHP; Michigan; Big 10

Dominic Hamel; RHP; Dallas Baptist; Missouri Valley

Tyler Hardman; INF; Oklahoma; Big 12

Brady House; SS; Winder-Barrow

Jace Jung; INF; Texas Tech; Big 12

Niko Kavadas; INF; Notre Dame; Atlantic Coast

Dominic Keegan; UTL; Vanderbilt; Southeastern

Austin Knight; INF; Charlotte; C-USA

Jordan Lawlar; SS; Dallas Jesuit

Brooks Lee; SS; Cal Poly; Big West

Jack Leiter; RHP; Vanderbilt; Southeastern

Tommy Mace; RHP; Florida; Southeastern

Ty Madden; RHP; Texas; Big 12

Jordan Marks; RHP; USC Upstate; Big South

Parker Messick; LHP; Florida State; Atlantic Coast

Matt Mikulski; LHP; Fordham; Atlantic 10

Connor Norby; INF; ECU; American

Kevin Parada; C; Georgia Tech; Atlantic Coast

Zack Raabe; 2B; Minnesota; Big 10

Kumar Rocker; RHP; Vanderbilt; Southeastern

Landon Sims; RHP; Mississippi State; Southeastern

Nick Sinacola; RHP; Maine; Colonial Athletic

Liam Spence; INF; Tennessee; Southeastern

Andrew Taylor; RHP; Central Michigan; MAC

Luis Vargas; OF; Wayland Baptist; Sooner Athletic

