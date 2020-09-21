LSU offense relying on young talent to excel in 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. – Last year, LSU’s offense had seven returning starters, a lot more than the two they have this season. The Bayou Bengals will rely on plenty of youth, but they do have a freshmen who is already drawing NFL comparisons.

“Arik Gilbert. I haven’t had a tight end like him in my coaching career. Some people compare him to Calvin Johnson. I’m not comparing him to Calvin Johnson. I don’t want to put too much on him, but he’s that type of football player,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said.

The Tigers will need Gilbert to excel. Terrace Marshall, Jr., is the only returning pass catcher from 2019, and Myles Brennan will have to get the ball in his playmakers’ hands.

“It all depends on what the quarterback can do. Those guys got to get their timing down. They got to get used to being under the fire together. I think we need to be patient, show that these guys are going to improve,” Orgeron continued.

Click the video for more detail on the story.