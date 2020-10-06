LSU: Monitoring Hurricane Delta, making contingency plans

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: LSU Tigers cheerleaders celebrate their 42-25 win over the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

LSU and Missouri are scheduled to play Saturday night at 8, at Tiger Stadium.

However, LSU said it is making contingency plans for the game, while working closely with the University of Missouri and the Southeastern Conference.

Here’s the statement released by LSU Tuesday morning.

LSU ATHLETICS STATEMENT ON HURRICANE DELTA

We are closely monitoring Hurricane Delta and are in close communication with SEC and University of Missouri Athletics officials on contingency plans should they become necessary. At this time, it is too early to make a determination on any impact the storm may have on Saturday’s football game against Missouri. The game remains scheduled for 8pm CT on Saturday in Tiger Stadium. We will continue to update our fans throughout the week as more information becomes available.

