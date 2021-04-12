LSU Men’s & Women’s Track teams ranked #1

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s and men’s track and field teams are both ranked No. 1 in the nation in the third edition of the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ratings index released on Monday morning.

This marks the third consecutive week that the women are ranked No. 1 nationally. For the men, its their second time in three weeks to be ranked No. 1.

The Tigers added or improved five marks on the NCAA top 10 list including Tonea Marshall’s new NCAA lead of 12.70 seconds in the 100 meter hurdles. Marshall, who already owned the NCAA lead with a 12.75 from the Texas Relays, clocked her fastest time of the season with a time of 12.70, albeit it was wind aided, but allowable for NCAA qualifying marks.

Jumpers JuVaughn Harrison and Rayvon Grey registered quality marks in their respective events. Grey’s best mark of the week in the long jump was a wind-aided 26′ 7.75″ (8.12 meters). He also added a wind legal personal best of 26′ 7″ (8.10 meters) on the attempt prior. Grey’s jump ranks No. 2 in the NCAA and moves him up to No. 6 in the LSU record books. Harrison cleared 7′ 3.75″ (2.23 meters) in the high jump to rank fourth in the NCAA.

The other marks added to the top 10 were by Symone Mason and Eric Edwards Jr. Mason ran a personal best of 11.21 in the 100 meters to rank sixth nationally, and Edwards Jr. ran wind-aided time of 13.52 in the 110 meter hurdles to move up to No. 5 in the NCAA.

All other marks that are ranked in the top 10 can be viewed below:

LSU Nationally Ranked Athletes

Women’s 4x100m Relay – No. 1 – 42.87

Terrance Laird – No. 1 – 200 Meters (19.81)

Damion Thomas – No. 1 – 110m Hurdles (13.22)

Alia Armstrong – No. 2 – 100m Hurdles (12.85)

Lisa Gunnarsson – No. 2 – Pole Vault (14′ 9″/4.50m)

Abigail O’Donoghue – No. 2 – High Jump (6′ 2″/1.88m)

Men’s 4x100m Relay – No. 2 – 38.70

Men’s 4x400m Relay – No. 2 – 3:01.00

Favour Ofili – No. 3 – 200 Meters (22.69)

Noah Williams – No. 4 – 200 Meters (20.28w)

Jurnee Woodward – No. 4 – 400m Hurdles (56.64)

Jake Norris – No. 4 – Hammer Throw (237′ 3″/72.31m)

Jon Nerdal – No. 5 – Hammer Throw (232′ 8″/70.92m)

Milan Young – No. 5 – 400m Hurdles (56.94)

Thelma Davies – No. 6 – 200 Meters (22.89)

Thelma Davies – No. 6 – 100 Meters (11.21)

Brittley Humphrey – No. 7 – 400m Hurdles (57.54)

Sean ‘Squirrel’ Burrell – No. 8 – 400 Meters (45.42)

Milan Young – No. 8 – 100m Hurdles (13.06)

Women’s 4x400m Relay – No. 9 – 3:32.28

Outdoor Season Rankings

March 29 – Women (#1), Men (#1)

April 5 – Women (#1), Men (#2)

April 12 – Women (#1), Men (#1)

(Release via LSU Athletics)