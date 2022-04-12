West Point, Miss. — The LSU men’s golf team shot a 4-under 284 third round to finish the Mossy Oak Collegiate, held at the Mossy Oak Golf Club, tied for 3rd place at 10-under 854 (289-281-284) for the tournament.

Final Scoring

Second Round

The Tigers opened the day by finishing the final few holes of their second rounds that was halted Monday evening due to darkness. Nicholas Arcement completed a 5-under 67 round that saw him grab a season-high seven birdies in one round. Cohen Trolio carded a 2-under 70 round while Drew Doyle and Michael Sanders both finished at even par 72 to round out LSU’s second round score to a 7-under 281. Garrett Barber had the drop score as he finished at 1-over 73.

Third Round

Arcement put in a steady 1-under 71 performance in the final round to take his final score to 3-under 213 and a finish of tied for 9th place on the individual leaderboard, his 3rd top ten finish of the season. Sanders and Trolio finished only one stroke behind at 2-under 214 and tied for 12th place as they shot a 3-under 69 and 2-under 70 in the final round, respectively. Doyle’s 2-over 74 was the final score counted towards the team’s 4-under 284 as he finished the tournament tied for 41st place at 3-over 219 while Barber carded a 4-over 76 final round to finish at 2-over 218 and tied in 37th place.

No. 3-ranked Vanderbilt claimed the team title with a 25-under 839 (280-280-279) performance while the Commodores’ own Gordon Sargent claimed medalist honors with a 12-under 204.

Up Next

The first round of the SEC Championships is set to start on Wednesday, April 20th, at the Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

(Press release via LSU Athletics)