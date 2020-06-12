LSU lands in-state QB commitment for 2022

LAFAYETTE, La. – Friday morning, St. Thomas More Quarterback, Walker Howard, announced via Twitter that he is committing to LSU.

The 6’1, 183-pound quarterback is No. 3-ranked pro-style passer in the country for 2022.

According to 247 Sports, Howard Helped St. Thomas More to an 11-2 record and Louisiana Division I state championship as a sophomore.

His father, Jamie, played Quarterback at LSU from 1992-95.

Jamie Howard was the first true freshman to start at quarterback for the Tigers since Current Offensive Coordinator, Steve Ensminger, did it in 1976.