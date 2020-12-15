LSU Kicker Cade York talks offseason prep that led to long-range success

BATON ROUGE, La. – Days after kicking the game-winning 57-yard field goal against the Florida Gators, LSU Kicker Cade York talks about the work he put in this offseason to set himself up for long-range success this season.

So far in 2020, York’s field goal percentage is 82.4% making 14 of his 17 total field goal attempts with a remarkable 5-6 from field goals that are 50 yards or more.

His 57-yarder against Florida Saturday is the second longest field goal made this season among college football kickers and is also the longest made field goal in LSU Football history.