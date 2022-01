LSU place kicker Cade York warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

LSU kicker Cade York announced on Twitter Saturday he will forego his senior season to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

Thank You & Forever LSU pic.twitter.com/ov4iG3ZsxF — Cade York (@YorkCade) January 9, 2022

York wrote in part, “Being able to play for LSU and be a part of a National Championship season is something that has changed me forever and I can’t imagine what my life would be like without playing in Death Valley and for the state of Louisiana.”

York broke a Tiger Stadium record this season kicking a 56-yard field goal against McNeese.

.. Cade York .. breaks his own Tiger Stadium record .. on the same night with a 56 yard field .. goal with distance to spare .. one play gone in the fourth .. 27-0 #LSU #WGNOtv — Ed Daniels (@WGNOsports) September 12, 2021

He went 15-of-18 in field goals this season.