LSU Jay Johnson introductory press conference open to fans

FILE – In this Saturday, June 19, 2021 file photo, Arizona head coach Jay Johnson speaks to his players in the first inning against Vanderbilt during a baseball game in the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. A person with knowledge of the situation says Arizona baseball coach Jay Johnson has agreed to leave the Wildcats for the LSU head job that opened up when Paul Mainieri retired after this season. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the hiring has not been announced. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU fans are invited to Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field at 4:30 p.m. CT Monday to watch baseball coach Jay Johnson’s introductory press conference on the massive video board.

After the press conference, fans can see Johnson in person in the stadium and engage in a Q-and-A session with the LSU coach and the “Voice of the Tigers” Chris Blair. Questions may be submitted in advance through the LSU Sports Mobile App or on the @LSUBaseball Twitter page.

Fans may begin entering the stadium at 4 p.m. CT Monday through the main entrance at Gate 2.

