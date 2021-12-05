LSU, interim coach Davis to face Kansas St. in Texas Bowl

(iSeeCars) — The average new car costs $40,720, while the average used car costs $29,983 according to the latest iSeeCars data. While used cars are significantly cheaper than new cars, both are still a major expense. That’s why it’s important to set a realistic budget and determine how much money you can afford to pay for your new -- or new to you -- car. We have the answers to help you determine that age-old question: how much car can I afford?

Unless you’re paying for your car in full, you’ll need to secure a car loan. The first step toward getting a car loan and figuring out how much you can afford to pay is determining your credit score. This can also be referred to as your “FICO score” and is a numerical representation of your credit history. The three major credit reporting agencies – Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion – can each provide you with your FICO credit score. Another option is to check with your bank or credit card companies. Many of these institutions also provide a free credit monitoring service that will tell you your credit score.