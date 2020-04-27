LSU Infielder Hughes transferring to Rice University

LSU infielder Hal Hughes announced on Twitter he’s transferring to Rice University to finish his collegiate career. Hughes and pitcher Eric Walker entered the NCAA transfer portal 10 days earlier on April 17th.

The past 3 years at LSU have been the best years of my life and I want to thank everybody that has made this experience so great for me. I will always call LSU my home! With that being said, I’m very excited for the opportunity to finish out my college career at Rice University pic.twitter.com/aWs22QW94A — Hal Hughes (@Hal_Hughes) April 27, 2020

Hughes was a strong defensive player for the Tigers, but his hitting didn’t progress as well. During his time at LSU, the Oklahoma native hit a career batting average of .199. He has one home-run and 34 RBI in 129 games.

In the shortened 2020 season, Hughes played 11 games and totaled two hits and 3 RBI on a .154 batting average.