Breaking News
Updated Daily: View the latest information on school closures in Louisiana
Live Now
WATCH LIVE: The 2020 NFL Draft
Watch Now
News With a Twist at 6 p.m.

LSU Infielder Hughes transferring to Rice University

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LSU infielder Hal Hughes announced on Twitter he’s transferring to Rice University to finish his collegiate career. Hughes and pitcher Eric Walker entered the NCAA transfer portal 10 days earlier on April 17th.

Hughes was a strong defensive player for the Tigers, but his hitting didn’t progress as well. During his time at LSU, the Oklahoma native hit a career batting average of .199. He has one home-run and 34 RBI in 129 games.

In the shortened 2020 season, Hughes played 11 games and totaled two hits and 3 RBI on a .154 batting average.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News