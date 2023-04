BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — A day after LSU won its first-ever basketball national championship, the women’s team triumphantly returned to Baton Rouge, La., to a “Champions Welcome” hosted at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Monday.

The entire championship squad was on hand, with second-year head coach Kim Mulkey addressing more than a thousand fans in attendance.

No. 3-seed LSU (34-2) defeated two-seed Iowa (31-7), 102-85 in Dallas on Sunday afternoon.