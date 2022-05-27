BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The historic home-opener game between Louisiana State University (LSU) and Southern University (SU) will be held on Sept. 10.

LSU’s matchup against Southern will be the first game in Tiger Stadium for new head coach, Brian Kelly.

Fans attending the game will be in for a treat that includes the two most popular bands in the nation. The Human Jukebox and the Golden Band will take over halftime. The Human Jukebox, performing in Tiger Stadium for the first time, has been featured in six Super Bowl as well as other national events.

The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m.