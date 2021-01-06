LSU hires: Joe says it’s so

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 21: Carolina Panthers Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady talks to Robby Anderson #11 of the Carolina Panthers during the Carolina Panthers Training Camp at Bank of America Stadium on August 21, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — He may be long gone, but Joe Brady is still the man in Baton Rouge.

LSU officially announced the hirings of offensive coordinator Jake Peetz and passing game coordinator DJ Mangas Wednesday. Both worked this past season for Brady, the offensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers.

The announcement came with some glowing comments on the two from head coach Ed Orgeron.

“Both Jake and DJ come highly recommended from one of the premier and innovative offensive coaches in the game in Joe Brady,” said Orgeron, in a news release distributed by the school.

Coach O added of Peetz.

“He spent a season coaching alongside and learning from Joe, so we couldn’t be more excited about Jake joining our staff,” said Orgeron.

So, when Joe Brady speaks, LSU listens. And, hey there’s nothing wrong with that. After the greatest offensive season in the history of college football, one where your starting quarterback threw 60 touchdown passes and won the Heisman, Joe Brady, former passing game coordinator, is a guy worth hearing out.

My guess is Peetz and Mangas will both succeed in 2021. And, it has nothing to do with the plays that are called, but the players who will be running them.

The LSU offensive line will be greatly bolstered by the return of center Liam Shanahan and guards Chasen Hines and Ed Ingram. And, LSU is loaded at quarterback. That’s right loaded at quarterback.

Myles Brennan will be pushed by both Max Johnson and TJ Finley. Add, true freshman Garrett Nussmeier to the mix, and you have a crowded quarterback room.

The wide receiving corp is led by Kayshon Boutte, the true freshman who put up giant numbers, especially late in the season.

When Terrace Marshall and Arik Gilbert opted out, Boutte quickly became the go to receiver. 27 of his 45 catches, and four of his 5 touchdown receptions came in the final three games.

Boutte’s true freshman numbers are eye popping when they compare to 2019 Biletnikoff award winner JaMarr Chase. As a true freshman, Chase had 23 receptions for 313 yards and three touchdowns. Chase averaged 13.6 yards a reception.

Boutte averaged 16.33 yards a reception.

LSU signed two top ten running backs in the class of 2021, to go along with Ty Davis-Price and John Emery.

So, if you are Peetz and Mangas, life is good. You are getting a big bump in pay, the quarterback room is overflowing, the offensive line is returning a bunch of starters, you have a stud wide receiver to throw the ball to, and most importantly you have the blessing of Joe Brady.

This week, Joe Brady spoke, and the smoke from the Sistine Chapel soon followed.