LSU Guard Javonte Smart declares for NBA Draft, will maintain college eligibility

LSU guard Javonte Smart declared for the NBA draft on Instagram Monday afternoon, but the Baton Rouge native will maintain his college eligibility for a possible return to LSU.

Smart declared for the 2019 draft but returned for his sophomore season. The Scotlandville Magnet High alum didn’t get any team workouts in 2019 but received feedback before returning for his second year.

Smart averaged 12.5 points, 4.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game, while maintaining a 41.5 field goal percentage during the 2019-20 season. He became the fourth Tiger to declare for the draft. Forwards Trendon Watford, Emmitt Williams and Darius Days also declared for the 2020 NBA Draft.