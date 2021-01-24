LSU great auctioning autographed cleats to raise money for Athens County Food Pantry

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 22: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is injured and leaves the field during the third quarter against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on November 22, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

MILLFIELD, Ohio (BRPROUD) — Joe Burrow is doing good things yet again.

The Heisman Trophy winning quarterback mentioned the Athens County Food Pantry during the acceptance speech and a lot of money was raised in a short period of time.

Burrow has not forgotten the pantry and is now trying to raise more money for the food aid distributor.

Burrow is offering up some special autographed cleats in an auction for this cause.

Burrow has not forgotten the pantry and is now trying to raise more money for the food aid distributor.

Burrow is offering up some special autographed cleats in an auction for this cause.

Burrow posted this message in the Instagram post:

“Unfortunately I wasn’t able to wear these cleats on the field, but I’m proud to support the Athens County Food Pantry and all of the incredible work they do. I appreciate all of the students in the @athenscitysd who submitted design ideas, and a special thank you to Nikki Bean for her artwork that inspired the final concept. These autographed cleats will be available for auction with proceeds benefitting the food pantry. Link in bio!”

Burrow is still working to come back from a brutal leg injury that he suffered during the regular season.