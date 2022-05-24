HOOVER, Ala. (WGNO) — LSU Baseball confirmed on Twitter what WGNO’s Baton Rouge sister station had already reported earlier in the day, that the Tigers’ Southeastern Conference Tournament opener was being pushed back one day due to inclement weather in Hoover, Ala.

The Tigers were originally scheduled to play on Wednesday, but will instead take the field at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

LSU will face the winner of Auburn versus Kentucky, which was delayed due to heavy rain affecting the first day of the double-elimination tourney.